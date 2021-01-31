3 Critical Investing Lessons for a Profitable Future

Focus less on headlines, and more on finding quality picks

We certainly saw plenty of these misguided moves almost a year ago, when the pandemic first made landfall in the United States. Fear sent the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) more than 30% lower between mid-February and mid-March, and much of the rhetoric still being tossed around in late March suggested the coronavirus contagion would continue taking a toll. One Barron's headline from around that time read, "Why the largest stimulus in history still is not enough," mirroring other pessimistic commentaries being published then. Yet, we now know the S&P 500 had actually hit its ultimate bottom just a few days earlier, and was already en route to what would be a 69% rally that's still going strong. Even less thrilling names like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) managed to ride this recovery wave to strong double-digit gains.