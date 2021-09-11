3 Crucial Money Moves to Make in Your 20s

The million-dollar ending balance noted above is arbitrary. You'd see the same pattern whether your savings goal is $1 million or $4 million.

Here's the takeaway: If you start the retirement savings process in your 20s, you can probably get the job done with a modest monthly investment. If you wait, the required monthly contribution rises, eventually to the point of being unworkable.

You're in control

You control your financial future. You can also decide to put off learning how to use credit cards, budgeting, or saving for retirement. But these financial skills only get harder to adopt as your finances get more complicated. Do a little financial work now and you'll spare yourself a lot of work, and probably stress, later on.

