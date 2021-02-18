3 Crucial Questions to Ask Before Setting Your Retirement Date

If you're 40 years old, have $200,000 saved, and determine that you'll need $500,000, you'll need to accumulate $300,000 more by retirement. You could feasibly retire by age 65 by saving $12,000 a year if you don't invested that money. But investing can help achieve this goal with even less money saved each year.

For example, if you can only save $5,000 a year for 25 years and earn an average annual return of 6.5%, your account could grow to more than $313,000 in 25 years, helping you reach your goal.

Starting to save early gives you the benefit of time, and when you factor in compound interest, it can help your money grow exponentially. But one advantage you may have if you start saving later in life is that you are making more money. This can allow you to save more each year and help catch up for the years you lost. If you're 40 and have nothing saved for retirement, saving $8,000 a year instead of $5,000 -- while earning the same 6.5% average return -- could get you to the same $500,000 saved at age 65.

3. What's your expected rate of return?