3 Cryptocurrency Myths That Could Cost You Big Time

With cryptocurrencies, though, there's not as much information to base your decision on. Nobody even knows if they will still exist in 10 or 20 years, let alone which ones are most likely to succeed. This can make it tougher to research your investments before you buy.

Myth No. 3: Cryptocurrency is guaranteed to be the next big thing

Cryptocurrency supporters believe the technology will change the world as we know it. And it just might. Or it may never catch on, becoming worthless someday.

While experts may make predictions about what the future has in store for cryptocurrency, the truth is that nobody knows for certain what will happen. If you're investing now under the assumption that it's guaranteed to be huge someday, you could be putting your money at risk.

Should you invest in cryptocurrency?

All of this isn't to say that cryptocurrency is necessarily a bad investment. There is a chance prices could go to the moon someday, and investing now could make you very wealthy.