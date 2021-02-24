3 Dividend ETFs That Could Make You a Millionaire

Since the fund's inception in 2006, it has experienced an average return of close to 10% per year. If you were to invest just over $500 per month in this fund while earning a 10% annual rate of return, you'd have around $1 million saved after 30 years.

You'll also receive dividend payments each quarter. Exactly how much you'll collect in dividends depends on how many shares you own, but over the past year, this fund has paid out between $0.50 and $0.70 per share each quarter. That may not sound like much, but when you own hundreds or thousands of shares, those dividends add up.

2. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

The ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL) is a smaller, more exclusive fund. It only contains stocks from the Dividend Aristocrats, which are companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.