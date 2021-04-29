3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands

Are you looking to maximize your dividend income? If so, good thinking. On the surface, one dividend payer may look as good as another, but if you dig deeper, you'll find these names are not all the same. Picking the right ones and steering clear of the wrong ones can make a difference of thousands of dollars per year.

Here's a closer look at three easy things any income-minded investor should do when hunting for new dividend-paying names to add to a portfolio.

1. Worry more about dividend growth and less about the yield

Don't read too much into the message. Stepping in while yields are strong starts your position out at a distinct advantage. But there's more to successful income investing than the present payout rate. Even more important, particularly if you intend to hold a dividend stock for years on end, is how well that company increases a dividend.

Take utility stock PPL (NYSE: PPL) as an example. It's currently dishing out 5.7% of its stock price as annual dividend payments, which is one of the top yields among all major utility names at this time. Not bad.