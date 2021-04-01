3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands

Dividend investors should also pay special attention to financial health and cash flow efficiency. Companies that carry large amounts of debt might struggle to make scheduled payments during difficult economic times when cash flows dry up. You can use metrics like a coverage ratio or quick ratio to assess the risk associated with excessive debt. The cash-to-income ratio is also important for measuring how much of a company's accounting profits are being converted to cash inflows.

3. Don't forget about growth

Remember that the best dividend stocks provide some growth, even if it doesn't match those tech rockstars with soaring valuations. Assets that appreciate are obviously valuable to any investor, but growth plays an especially important role for dividend investors. Inflation slowly eats away at the buying power of a dollar, so dividends must be higher in the future to have the same real value as dividends today.