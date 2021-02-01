3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

The company hasn't been firing on all cylinders lately, and its trailing 12-month income is well below where it typically would be. If the company doesn't recover well, there's a chance that its dividend may be reduced or even eliminated, but companies try hard to avoid that. Even if ExxonMobil's payout is halved, it would be an appealing 3.85%.

So what's going on? Well, oil prices have been low, and demand for oil has cratered, too, with the pandemic keeping many people at home and many businesses in low gear. That's not going to last forever, though, and ExxonMobil's business prospects will eventually improve. Better still, it's being pressured to invest more in renewable energy, which may be a profitable move. The stock appears fairly valued or undervalued at recent levels, and offers a very fat dividend -- but keep an eye on this holding if you invest in it, to make sure its situation improves instead of deteriorates.

No. 3: Pfizer