3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

3. Johnson & Johnson

There's no such thing as a guaranteed dividend, but Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is about as close as you can get. The healthcare behemoth is a member of the elite Dividend Kings , with 58 years of consecutive dividend increases to its name and a current yield of 2.54%. Its most recent increase amounted to 6.3%.

Putting aside whether its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will or won't have a long-term impact on Johnson & Johnson's share prices, the big reason to have this stock in your retirement portfolio is because this healthcare titan's stability is practically impossible to rival. It's an incredibly well-diversified business, with pharmaceutical and medical devices accounting for 80% of its sales, while consumer products drive the remaining 20%. Just slightly over half of its revenue is generated within the U.S. It's also one of just two companies (the other being Microsoft) that has a higher credit rating than the U.S. government.