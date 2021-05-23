3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

High dividend yields can sometimes signal issues with a company. So is there a problem with Iron Mountain? Well, it's carrying a lot of debt right now, and it needs to spend significantly in order to build out its data center business. That's a tricky task when you're loathe to add to your debt levels. Management is bullish, though, noting its ongoing plan to cut costs across the company, called Project Summit, on a recent conference call: "We are confident that our continued delivery of overall revenue growth, together with the expansion of margins due to Project Summit, will enable us to continue our acceleration in cash generation, which will allow us to continue to invest in our future, while returning more and more cash to our investors."