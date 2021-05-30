3 Dividend Stocks to Bankroll Your Retirement

We all need income to live on, and most of us get it through our jobs. But we probably won't be working for the rest of our lives -- at least, that's not the ideal plan. So some other income streams will be necessary in retirement.

Most retirees will have Social Security income to look forward to, but it's not likely to be enough, and few of us will have pension income from former jobs. So it's up to us to save and invest and set ourselves up with other income streams. Dividend-paying stocks are a great strategy, as healthy and growing companies will keep paying out those checks to shareholders no matter what the stock market is doing -- and ideally, their share prices will appreciate over time, as well.

Here are three dividend payers to consider for your portfolio.

1. Verizon Communications