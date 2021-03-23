3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

One of the big challenges associated with investing in companies that lend out money is that they themselves tend to have debts of their own to pay. Debts bring with them obligations, including the obligation to make sufficient and on time payments. In addition, they also have additional strings attached in the form of covenants that limit how the borrower can act.

That means that when a lender itself owes money, there's a good chance there's only so much it can do to enable flexibility with its borrowers when the lending market dries up. It's also why Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) is such a compelling potential investment. A hard-money, construction-focused lender, Broadmark Realty has absolutely no debt of its own on its balance sheet. That gives it incredible flexibility when times get tight, since it doesn't have to answer to lenders of its own.

Of course, construction is an economically sensitive business, and when times get tight, progress can stall. That could leave Broadmark in a situation where it may find itself with unfinished construction projects and limited cash flows on its hands. The way it manages that is by insisting on no more than a 65% loan to value ratio on the properties it lends on, which gives it a buffer if it does have to take possession of a property.