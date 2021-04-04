3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

With a 2.3% dividend yield and 50% payout ratio, this is a great stock to deliver stable income along with some growth.

3. Costco

If you don't need a high dividend yield today, but future growth is more important to you, then you should consider Costco (NASDAQ: COST). The company operates a network of more than 800 big-box retail stores where only members are eligible to shop.

In addition to enviable scale and a broad offering, shareholders love Costco's loyal customer base and recession-resistant business model. When household budgets tighten in economic downturns, consumers see the value in Costco's low prices. The $60 annual membership fee has not dissuaded customers, with retention rates exceeding 90% in the most recent recession. The company is also addressing the evolving retail world as its e-commerce channel continues to gain steam.