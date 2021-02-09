3 Dow Jones Stocks That Will Rise 40% or More -- If Wall Street's Bulls Have It Right

Investors love stocks that can produce big gains. They especially like it when those stocks are among the leaders of their industries, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) includes the stocks of 30 of the finest companies in the world. Many investors see the Dow 30 as among the most secure and reliable stocks in the market.

After a strong 2020, some worry that the stock market might have come too far too quickly. For them, safer plays like blue-chip Dow stocks seem like a safer bet. Yet even within the Dow, you can still find companies that sport the kind of growth prospects that will support rising share prices. In fact, if the most bullish analysts on Wall Street are right about them, the following three stocks could see their share prices post gains of 40% or more in the near future.

1. Boeing