3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

So, what makes the company a great buy now in spite of all these characteristics? Last year, Warren Buffett had this to say about Apple: "It's probably the best business I know in the world." That's strong praise from such a legendary investor, and it's not hard to see why he thinks that the tech giant is on track to serve up more big wins.

Apple commands incredible loyalty among its customer base, and it will likely continue to thrive as technology comes to play an increasingly important role in business and everyday life. The company also looks well positioned to benefit from powerful tech trends that are primed to play a huge role in shaping the next decade.

Looking for a pick-and-shovel play to benefit from the growth of augmented reality? Apple is one of the best bets you can make. The tech leader is also set to play a huge role in shaping the evolution of 5G mobile hardware and software, with dramatically improved upload and download speeds paving the way for a wide range of new applications.