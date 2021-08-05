3 Drawbacks of Only Using a 401(k) for Retirement

In that case, you have two options. If you don't like the investment options your 401(k) offers, you can talk to your employer about adding more. But if you're hoping that results in free rein to invest in anything you want, that's probably not going to happen.

You could also invest your money in an IRA instead. This gives you a lot more freedom to put your money to work the way you want. However, the IRA is not as generous as the 401(k) with its annual contribution limits. You can only contribute $6,000 to an IRA in 2021, or $7,000 if you are 50 years or older. That compares to $19,500 for a 401(k), or $26,000 if you're at least 50. If your retirement contributions exceed the annual IRA limit, you could always switch back to your 401(k) after you've maxed out your IRA.

2. High fees