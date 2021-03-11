3 Drawbacks of Relying Only on Social Security for Retirement

Clearly, saving in a Roth is a simple way to greatly increase your spending power in retirement -- even if you don't max out the account every year.

Part-time work is accessible

Depending on the nature of the job, freelance or part-time work in retirement can be both accessible and enjoyable. Many websites now exist to link freelance workers with employers, so you might consider engaging on a limited basis if it means relying less on your Social Security checks or stressing your investment portfolio.

Another stark reality: People usually enjoy earning money. It tends to give one a sense of purpose and a feeling of value, so adding a part-time income stream to help fund your retirement can now be seen as an opportunity as opposed to a burden.

There are many low-lift opportunities that can make retirement less daunting -- ultimately, you want to end up with more than you need and not think about what Social Security doles out. Maintaining your ability to earn an income and getting a head start on retirement saving will most definitely reduce your reliance on the whims of the SSA.

