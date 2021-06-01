3 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

You should also consider that Social Security benefits become taxable once your "provisional" income exceeds a certain threshold (and the threshold isn't indexed to inflation, so it gets lower in real terms every year). Any distributions from a traditional 401(k) count in this income calculation, but distributions from Roth accounts won't.

Once you look at the big picture, you may decide putting some retirement money into a Roth IRA is a better bet than sticking solely with your 401(k) alone.

3. You may be limiting your return on investment

Most people with a 401(k) get to pick their investments from a very small pool of assets. These most likely consist of index funds.

Since index funds involve buying a small stake in lots of different assets, it's unlikely they are going to beat the market by much. While these investments are less risky than others, such as individual stocks or cryptocurrencies, you also limit potential returns because so many companies within the index would have to outperform in order to beat the market by much.