3 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

3. You may not get a Roth savings option

Though 401(k) plans are increasingly offering Roth savings options, not every 401(k) has one. With a Roth 401(k), your contributions don't go in on a pre-tax basis, but once you fund your account, your money gets to grow completely tax-free and you get to take your withdrawals tax-free during retirement.

A Roth 401(k) is a smart savings option if you expect your tax rate to be higher in retirement than it is today, or if you simply want to lower your tax burden later in life. By contrast, Roth IRAs are widely available, and while you may not be able to contribute to one directly if you earn too much money, you can always fund a traditional IRA and convert it to a Roth afterward.