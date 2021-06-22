3 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

3. Your account is tied to your employer

The 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement account, so it's tied to your job. This means that if you leave your employer, you'll need to figure out what to do with your 401(k).

You can cash out your investments, but that will result in hefty penalties and taxes. If you find a new job that offers a 401(k), you can roll the money from your old 401(k) into your new one. Or you can simply leave the money in your old 401(k), but you won't be able to make any additional contributions.

If you switch jobs frequently, managing your 401(k) can be a major hassle. In some cases, it may be easier to invest in an IRA instead because these accounts are tied to a brokerage, not your employer. So no matter what happens with your employment, you can continue investing in the same account.