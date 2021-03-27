3 Easy Social Security Tricks That Could Boost Your Benefits Substantially

The solution? Figure out how many years of work you have under your belt and try to extend your career so that your benefits calculation doesn't include any zeros. If, for example, you see you've worked 33 years as your 67th birthday approaches, you may want to keep at it for two more years.

Even if you have 35 or more years of work behind you, you could still benefit from waiting to retire. If your inflation-adjusted salary in your 60s is more generous than it was earlier in your career, taking the opportunity to replace some low-earning years with higher-earning ones will give a lift to your average annual income -- and your monthly Social Security checks.

3. Boost your earnings during your working years

The more money you make in the course of your career, the higher a Social Security benefit you stand to collect once you retire. As such, it pays to do what you can to grow your earnings.

Now there are different options to look at here. The simplest is to just give your job your all. If you're a solid employee, you may be rewarded with pay raises that reflect your hard work. Another option is to go after raises by continuously growing your skills and climbing the career ladder. Though promotions don't always come with a raise, they often do.