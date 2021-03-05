3 Easy Steps to Becoming a Millionaire by the Time You Retire

Perhaps the most important trait you can have if you plan to become a millionaire by the time you retire is consistency. These projections are made under the assumption that you will do the same thing every year. Missing a year of saving or saving less than you'd planned can mean making your mark will take longer. Timing the market and selling out of your investments during a bear market can cost you big in terms of dollars and returns. There may be times when you can't help it and will deviate from your plan. But if and when this happens, it's important that you recalculate your projections to see how this change has altered them and use this knowledge to get back on the right track.