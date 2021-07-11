3 Easy Ways to Save More for Retirement Than What You're Saving Today

Setting up a budget is easy. You just list your monthly expenses, factor in one-time expenses, and then make sure there's enough money left over to do a better job of funding your savings. Once you have those different spending categories mapped out, you'll be in a better position to tweak them as needed to meet your savings goals.

3. Automate your IRA contributions

When you sign up for a 401(k), your payroll department deducts your contributions from your earnings off the bat so you're not tempted to spend that money. IRAs generally work differently in that you open an account and manually put money into it as you can.

But some IRAs offer an automatic savings feature that works just like a 401(k). And taking advantage of that option could help you stay on track with your contributions.

Take your savings to the next level

Some people have a goal of retiring with millions of dollars to their name. Others simply want enough money to pay the bills and enjoy some modest travel. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, the more money you're able to bank for your senior years, the better, so follow these tips to boost your savings with ease.

