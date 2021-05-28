3 Easy Ways to Scrounge Up More Retirement Savings

If you're worried about investing your savings in stocks because you don't know a thing about them, focus on index funds. These low-fee funds are perfect for savers who don't have the time or energy to research stocks individually, and since they're set up to track major market indexes like the S&P 500, they're a source of instant diversification, which is a good thing for your portfolio to have. Plus, stocks have a long history of performing well over time and recovering from crashes, so if you're not within a few years of retirement, they're a solid bet.

The more money you manage to retire with, the more comfortable your senior years are likely to be. These moves will help you wrap up your career with a higher savings balance -- and buy you financial freedom later in life.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook