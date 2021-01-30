3 Effective Strategies I've Used to Boost My Retirement Savings

But early on in my career, I read an article about the importance of retirement savings, and so I decided to head to a bank and open an IRA. I was around 22 or 23 at the time. Since I earned a good salary, I was able to max out that account, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made. Starting early has allowed me to capitalize on investment growth in my retirement plan, and had I waited even a few years to start savings, I'd have thousands less to my name right now.

2. Investing aggressively

When I first opened my IRA, I didn't know much (OK, anything, really) about buying stocks. But I did know how to look up advice on the internet, and so I wound up investing my retirement savings in a handful of stocks that seemed promising. I was worried, of course -- stocks have always been riskier than bonds and the potential for losses in my retirement plan definitely existed. But I also knew I had no plans to touch that money for years, and that stocks were the way to go if I wanted decent returns. Now, years later, those stock investments have served me quite well, allowing me to turn a modest IRA balance into a more impressive sum.