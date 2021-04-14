3 Effortless Ways to Invest More for Retirement

3. Invest your stimulus check if you don't need it for immediate bills

Most Americans have received government stimulus money recently. There were two stimulus check bills signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020. And President Joe Biden signed another stimulus bill in March of 2021 providing $1,400 payments to eligible individuals including adults and all their dependents.

If you're behind on bills, in danger of falling behind, or don't have an emergency fund, addressing these issues should be the first priority with your check. But if that's not the case, investing the stimulus cash is a great option -- and an effortless way to end up with more retirement funds.

If you have an IRA or other-tax advantaged retirement plan with a brokerage firm, it should be easy to deposit your stimulus payment directly into it. But if you have a 401(k), it's a little trickier since you'd need to temporarily increase the contributions that come out of your paycheck.

You can do the math on how much your stimulus check will be and how much to increase the amount withdrawn from your checks, and ask your plan administrator to take care of this for you.

