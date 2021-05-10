3 ETFs Better Than ARK Innovation

Growth ETFs can be riskier than S&P 500 ETFs or total stock market ETFs, but they also generally see higher-than-average returns. In fact, since this fund's inception in 2009, it has earned an average return of more than 17% per year.

This doesn't mean you'll earn returns of 17% every single year. There's a much greater chance that some years you'll experience low returns or even losses, while other years you'll earn significantly higher-than-average returns.

While its returns don't match those of ARK Innovation, this fund is safer because it includes more stocks, and many of the stocks in the fund are from large, well-established corporations. Despite being lower risk, though, it's still possible to make a lot of money with this ETF.

If you were to invest, say, $300 per month while earning a 17% average annual return, you'd have more than $2.3 million accumulated after 30 years. Again, you may not necessarily experience those types of returns, but this fund is designed for above-average growth.