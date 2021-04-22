3 ETFs for a Better Earth

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has 141 holdings with an average market cap of about $7 billion. It is not only broader than the Invesco Solar ETF, but far less concentrated. It is primarily comprised of international stocks, as U.S. holdings only make up 24% of the portfolio.

The largest holding is AFC Energy, a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer based in the U.K., which trades on the London Stock Exchange. It is only 1.05% of the portfolio. Everfuel, the next largest holding at 1.02%, is based in Denmark and is also in the hydrogen fuel industry. The third largest position is Aemetis at 1.01%, which is a California-based biofuel company.

This ETF is down about 8% YTD, but was up 145% in 2020. It has an annualized return of about 26% over the past five years with an expense ratio of 0.75%. It is not as volatile as the Invesco Solar ETF, but it is a sub-sector fund, thus one that will be subject to fluctuations. But the industry as a whole should benefit from favorable policies around the globe as countries target zero carbon emissions.

3. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF