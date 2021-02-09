3 ETFs for the Retirement Investor Worried About Inflation

To be clear, the Fed is not predicting runaway inflation this year. But if you are worried about higher prices and lower purchasing power in 2021, you can use these three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a layer of protection.

1. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

One of the safest inflation hedges is a low-cost ETF like the SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEMKT: SPIP), which invests in U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities (or TIPS).

TIPS are tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI); when the CPI goes up, the principal value of TIPS rise, too. What's more, the interest income on TIPS is calculated by applying a fixed rate to the inflation-adjusted principal value. So as that principal value goes up, the income goes up too.

A declining CPI does reduce the value of TIPS. But you'll get the face amount at maturity even if it's more than the inflation-adjusted principal value.