3 ETFs Perfect to Grow Your IRA

In addition to the potential for growth, real estate tends to be an income-focused investment. On that front, the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF does not disappoint, currently offering investors a decent 3.5% yield. In normal times, that may not seem like all that much, but in an era when even 30-year Treasury bonds yield less than 2.3%, that's around 55% more potential income per dollar invested.

Add the possibility of long-term growth to the income, and the total return potential looks decent. Remember that since this is an investment inside your IRA, the money will compound tax-deferred until you withdraw it in retirement. As a result, whether your return comes from growth or from dividends, that return will compound tax deferred until you withdraw it in retirement.

Compound it all that much faster