3 ETFs Perfect to Grow Your IRA

You don't have to make a point of seeking out risks and digesting volatility to do well in the market, however. In fact, given the likelihood that extreme risk-taking and volatility can wipe you out altogether (emotionally as well as financially), you should make a point of avoiding both.

Enter the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Fund (NYSEMKT: USMV).

Just as the name suggests, the iShares ETF aims to hold stocks with less volatility than the overall market dishes out. This ETF's beta score is 0.76 versus the S&P 500's beta of 1.0, meaning on any given day its holdings as a group only move about three-fourths as far as the benchmark index does. This includes moves both up and down, on average.

There's a curious nuance with this fund's holdings, though. That is, while the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Fund only captures about 77% of the overall market's gains, it only suffers 62% of the market's pullbacks. It may never outperform the market, but it's the sort of holding you feel more comfortable holding onto when things get rocky. That's a huge deal, as too many investors tend to bail out of volatile stocks at the worst possible time.

2. Invesco QQQ ETF