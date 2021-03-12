3 ETFs Perfect to Grow Your IRA

Emerging markets stocks have lagged U.S. equities over the past decade, but the next few years have the potential to depart from that trend. Emerging markets are demographically younger than developed markets, and they are experiencing blooming middle classes due to economic growth and rising populations. Economists forecast middle-class expenditures in developing economies to double their 2010 level by the middle of this decade. The companies serving this swelling group of consumers have strong demand catalysts, and shareholders are set to reap the benefits of those financial returns.

Currency and geopolitical risks are certainly on the table for emerging market investors, so be aware of that before diving in. Still, Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF holders enjoy high liquidity, diversification across all sectors, and a comparatively razor-thin 0.10% expense ratio. Emerging markets aren't the same slam dunk growth opportunity as disruptive tech, but these can be a great addition to an IRA to complement your other holdings.

