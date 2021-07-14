3 ETFs Perfect to Grow Your IRA

Do you like to take the occasional chance on a high-risk, high-reward stock? You're not alone. As long as you don't risk more than you can afford to lose, there's nothing inherently wrong with keeping things interesting.

If the capital in question is money being tucked away in an IRA to build a retirement nest egg, however, things change. Growth is something that must be achieved, and risk is something that must be managed. Many future retirees will find this balance by buying a theme-based basket of stocks rather than taking swings on trendy individual equities.

With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three top exchange-traded funds any investor saving for retirement should consider adding to their IRA.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

When the average investor may be better off just sticking with index funds rather than dabbling in individual stocks, the fund many suggest is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY). Most everyone understands the index's constituents are some of the country's most recognizable corporate names, and everyone has easy access to information about the index itself. It is, after all, among the most widely accepted barometers of the broad market's health.