3 ETFs That Are Better Than Dogecoin

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF was established in 2000, and since then it has earned an average rate of return of around 7% per year. If you were to invest, say, $250 per month while earning a 7% average annual return, here's approximately how much you'd accumulate over time:

In 10 years: $41,000

In 20 years: $123,000

in 30 years: $283,000

These numbers are only estimates, and there's no guarantee you'll see these types of returns. But by investing consistently, you can accumulate a significant amount of money with this type of investment.

2. Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, which includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. Some of the largest stocks in the ETF include Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.

This ETF was established in 1999, and since its inception, it has earned an average return of around 9% per year. Again, this is an average return, so you likely won't experience 9% returns year after year. But over a couple of decades, your returns will average out.