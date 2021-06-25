3 Good Reasons to Buy a Stock -- and 1 Very Bad Reason

Take AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), for example.

AMC shares have soared this year, but that's coming off a period where the theater chain was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy multiple times during the pandemic. And while things may be looking up for AMC now that coronavirus-related restrictions are being lifted and theaters can more easily welcome back guests, the chain still faces its share of competition from streaming services.

This isn't to say that AMC specifically is a bad buy. In fact, it and other meme stocks may be right for you. But do your research and add those stocks to your mix because you feel they're a good bet -- not because you keep hearing about them.

Make the right call

Adding stocks to your portfolio isn't something to do lightly. The next time you're inspired to buy a stock, ask yourself if it makes sense for your portfolio and aligns with your general strategy. And if you're going to take a chance on a hyped-up stock, make sure you know what you're getting into before taking that plunge.

