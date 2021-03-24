3 Great Dividend Stocks Whose Payouts Could Double

The company hasn't been firing on all cylinders lately for the expected reason: The pandemic. But vaccinations are happening en masse, and it's looking like America and much of the world will be seeing an economic recovery soon. Banks should benefit in that case, as they're cyclical and not at a high point now.

Bank of America recently yielded nearly 1.9%, and it has upped that payout by an annual average of 29% over the past five years. The current yield is lower than those of its big-bank peers, but its payout ratio is lower than theirs, too, suggesting even more room for growth. A growing dividend is rather likely, too, since the company is sitting on substantial excess capital. It's so big that it can't spend money buying another bank, so a meaningful chunk of excess earnings are likely to go toward dividends and stock repurchases.