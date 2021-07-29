3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

While it hasn't regularly raised its dividend as much as some other companies, it hasn't cut its dividend in 27 years.

In the second quarter, which the company just announced on Friday, it reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 33% year over year. Net income was $2.3 billion ($2.80 a share) compared to $257 million ($0.29 a share) in the same period in 2020.

So far this year, the company's stock is up more than 43% and its cash dividend payout ratio is a very conservative 17%, leaving plenty of room for growth. A key for the company has been its increased marketing toward younger consumers such as millennials and Generation Z, who are expected to increase spending as they age. The company said in the last quarter that it added 2.4 million new card holders, with the greatest increase in spending among millennials, Gen-Z, and small business owners.

Sherwin-Williams' dividend is well covered

Sherwin-Williams already doubled its dividend from 2015 to 2020 and it's on pace to do it again, perhaps this time in less than five years. The company raised its quarterly dividend 23% to $1.65 per share this year (though it is now $0.55 per share after a three-for-one stock split in April), the 43rd consecutive year the paint and coatings company has increased its dividend.