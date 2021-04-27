3 Great Income Stocks to Buy Right Now

Dividend-paying stocks are not just for your parents or grandparents. Yes, they're terrific at generating critical income in retirement, but they can also serve younger investors well, regularly plumping up investment accounts with additional dollars that can be invested in more shares of stock.

1. AT&T

AT&T (NYSE: T) is certainly a very familiar name and also an impressive dividend payer, with its recent yield of a whopping 6.6%. That payout hasn't been growing very briskly -- it has increased by about a penny a year for more than a decade now -- but if you start with a 6.6% yield, growth isn't that important.

It is important that any company you invest in is healthy and growing, though -- or at least that it has solid growth potential. AT&T has plenty of potential, but it has some headwinds, too. For one thing, it's saddled with lots of debt, and some are suggesting it might do well to suspend, reduce, or eliminate its dividend (which costs it more than $14 billion annually) in order to focus its cash on more pressing matters. The company has taken some action on this front, though, by not increasing its payout for more than a year, ending a 36-year history of annual increases.