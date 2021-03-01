3 Great Income Stocks to Buy Right Now

Many specialty REITs, particularly those in the hotel, office, and retail spaces, have struggled during the pandemic as tenants closed or fell behind on rent. But in the last nine months of 2020, W.P. Carey collected 98% of contractual rents due.

The REIT has benefited from its diversification: While office and retail space account for 22.5% and 18.1%, respectively, of its annual base rents, warehouse and industrial space (which tend to be recession-resistant) account for nearly half of its portfolio. Warehouse and industrial properties also made up about three-quarters of its 2020 investment volume. Its single largest tenant, Amerco's (NASDAQ: UHAL) U-Haul, accounts for just 3.3% of revenue. Additionally, 37% of rents come from outside the U.S., primarily from Europe.

Despite its impressive rent-collection record throughout the pandemic, shares of W.P. Carey are down about 20% compared to a year ago, so now could be a great time to scoop up this dividend machine on the cheap.

3M