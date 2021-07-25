3 Great Investments for the Next Market Crash

And what did he buy? In general, shares and warrants in companies that had overall reasonably solid businesses, but which were at a near-term risk because they needed cash and couldn't get it any other way. The lesson is clear: As maligned it is and as low a return as cash provides when times are good, in a panic, it can be an incredibly powerful investing tool to have at your disposal.

Of course, we mere mortals will likely never see the billions of dollars that Buffett has at his disposal, but we can still see incredible value from having cash available to us. First and foremost, market crashes and job losses often go hand in hand. Should you lose your job around the time of the next market crash, having cash can keep you from being forced to sell your stocks when the market is low just to cover your bills. Not being forced to sell at the lows is a key part of participating in any recovery that may follow.