3 Great Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62

Delaying benefits even by just one month could increase the average Social Security check from $1,551 per month to $1,557 per month. Sure, it's only $6 more per month, but that's $1,800 extra dollars over 25 years. Every little bit counts.

2. You don't expect to have a long lifespan

Going for your maximum benefit makes sense if you're going to live long enough to reap the rewards of these bigger checks, but when you have a terminal illness, it's a risky gamble. If you decide to delay benefits to get bigger checks and you die before you sign up, you've probably just cost yourself tens of thousands of dollars. Even if you claim your larger benefits for a few years, you could still shortchange yourself.

It takes a while for delaying benefits to pay off. If you qualify for the average $1,551 benefit at your FRA of 67, you'd only get $1,086 per month if you signed up at 62. By the time you're 70, you'd have received $104,256 if you started at 62, compared to just $55,836 if you waited until 67 to sign up. You'd have to live to at least 80 for the scales to start tipping in favor of delaying benefits.