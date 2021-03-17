3 Great Reasons to Delay Social Security as Long as You Can

When it comes to claiming Social Security, you have a range of ages to choose from. You could sign up for benefits at the earliest possible age of 62, but if you go that route, you'll shrink your benefits on a permanent basis. You can also file at your precise full retirement age (FRA), which is the age at which you're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history. Or, you can hold off on filing even longer -- up until age 70, in fact -- and boost your benefits along the way.

The downside of filing at 70 is clear -- it means waiting longer to get your hands on your benefits. But in spite of that, here are three good reasons to consider waiting as long as possible to sign up.

1. You'll grow your benefits for life