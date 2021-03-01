3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

3. You want money to travel as soon as it becomes safe again

Many people have put travel plans on hold due to the pandemic. If you've had to cancel a dream trip already, you may not want to wait to reschedule it. Claiming Social Security at 62 could put money in your pocket a lot sooner to travel once that becomes a safe prospect again. Granted, that may not happen this year, but it'll be nice for you to have the option once you're ready to board a plane or explore new corners of the world.

The idea of cutting your monthly benefit on a permanent basis may seem daunting, and that alone may prompt you not to sign up for Social Security at 62. But for some seniors, filing that early is actually a smart move, so don't assume it's the wrong one for you. Rather, weigh the pros and cons and think about what you stand to gain by claiming your benefits as soon as you're allowed to.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook