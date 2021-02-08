3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

1. You can't stand your job and it's harming your health

Some people love what they do for a living and push off retirement just so they can keep at it. But if you're in the opposite boat -- you despise your boss, your work is a drag, and the pressure involved is bad for your health -- then there comes a point when you can only push yourself to stay in a miserable situation for so long. Filing for Social Security at 62 could give you the freedom to live without that paycheck -- and preserve your mental and physical health in the process.

2. You want to start your own business

Many seniors make the decision to open a business in retirement. If that's a goal of yours, filing for Social Security early could also help you get started early. And if your venture proves successful enough, the revenue it brings in could more than compensate for a lower monthly benefit.

3. You're not a gambler