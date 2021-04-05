3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

1. You're out of work against your will

Many people wind up forced out of a job before they're ready to retire. If you've been downsized and can't find a new job, Social Security could help take the place of your regular paycheck. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of seniors out of the workforce, whether due to layoffs or health concerns. And let's face it -- breaking back in when you're older is easier said than done. If you're able to compensate for not working by claiming benefits early, do so -- it's a better bet than racking up debt just to get by.

2. You're out of work temporarily and need money

Maybe you're not working right now to address a health issue or lay low until the pandemic is over, but you're confident you can get back out there in six months. In that case, claiming Social Security at 62 could be a smart move because you can actually use that money as a loan of sorts.