3 Great Reasons To Take Social Security Benefits at 62

For example, if you're entitled to a $1,500 benefit at an FRA of 67, filing at 62 will leave you with $1,050 a month instead. But you'll also start getting those benefits five years sooner. If you pass away at age 76, which is relatively young, you'll end coming out over $14,000 ahead by filing for Social Security at 62.

What's the right move for you?

For some people, filing for Social Security at 62 is the wrong move. If your health is great, for example, then delaying your filing could leave you with a higher lifetime benefit. And if you have very little money saved for retirement, slashing your benefits may not be the best idea.

But if the above situations apply to you, then it pays to consider getting your hands on your Social Security income as soon as you can. It could be your ticket to meeting your retirement goals, paying the bills when you're backed into a wall, or coming away with more money from Social Security in the course of your lifetime.

