3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

You might, for example, file at 62 and use your benefits to travel all the time while you still have the energy for it. That's an option you shouldn't hesitate to exercise if your savings are off the charts.

3. You're forced out of a job

Being downsized out of a job or fired in your early 60s can be particularly devastating. The reason? Although companies aren't legally allowed to discriminate against job candidates based on age, many employers aren't so quick to hire workers who appear to be on the cusp of retirement.

If you lose your job in your early 60s and can't pay your bills based on your savings alone, then claiming Social Security could prevent you from landing in dangerous debt. It could also allow you to recover from that situation with dignity rather than resign yourself to a much-lower-paying job that's beneath your experience level.

Filing for Social Security at 62 comes with risk: namely, that you'll slash a substantial retirement income source for life. But in the three situations above, doing so could really be the right move.

