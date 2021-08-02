3 Great Reasons To Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Now to be clear, if you have no reason to believe you won't live an average lifespan, then this reasoning may not hold up for you. But if you have any doubts about your health or a family history of dying young, then you may want to sign up for benefits as early as possible rather than take the risk of waiting and ultimately getting less money all in.

Claiming Social Security at 62 isn't right for everyone. If you haven't saved much for retirement and will need your benefits to cover the bulk of your senior living expenses, then you may want to sit tight and file at a later age. But you should know that signing up for benefits at 62 could make it possible to travel while you're relatively young and leave a job that's harmful to your health. And it could also give you some peace of mind knowing that you began collecting those benefits as soon as you were able to.

