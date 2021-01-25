3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Maybe your health is outstanding, and you recognize that signing up for Social Security at 62 will likely result in a lower lifetime payout for you. It could still pay to claim benefits early if doing so helps you enjoy the retirement you've worked hard for.

If you're approaching your senior years without much savings, then a hit to your monthly benefits could be brutal. But if you've stashed away enough money to cover your living expenses and will be using your Social Security income for leisure and entertainment only, then you might as well claim those benefits while you're a bit younger and are in better shape to make the most of them. Of course, this isn't to say that your health will decline dramatically between age 62 and your full retirement age. But it does stand to reason that the younger you are, the more energy you're apt to have to travel, play golf, or do whatever it is you're hoping retirement will allow for.