3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

But back to NextEra. In its recent investor presentation, it noted that it's "the world leader in electricity generated from the wind and sun" and "the largest electric utility in the United States by retail MWh [megawatt hour] sales." So unlike other major energy enterprises, it's not deeply involved in oil exploration and production -- though it does have a substantial natural gas business.

Via savvy management and savvy acquisitions, NextEra has been growing its earnings and dividend at above-average rates, and if you are interested in profiting from investments in alternative energies, NextEra is worth a closer look.

The company has been hiking its dividend payout by an annual average of close to 10% since 2005, and its stock has risen by an annual average of nearly 15% over the past 15 years. Its stock also doesn't seem like a screaming bargain, but it's not grossly overvalued, either -- so either watch it, buy into it gradually, or buy with a very long-term horizon.